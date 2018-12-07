What's the sitch? Watch the first footage from the live-action Kim Possible movie

“Who am I? I’m Kim Possible.”

Disney Channel released a trailer Friday featuring the first footage from their upcoming live-action TV movie version of Kim Possible.

Sadie Stanley stars in the movie as the eponymous red-headed teenager and Alyson Hannigan plays Kim’s mom. Christy Carlson Romano and Patton Oswalt have both signed on as well. Romano voiced the title character in the original animated Kim Possible series, while Oswalt voiced super villain Professor Dementor. We don’t know what roles the two will play in the movie, but we do know who Kim will be facing off against: mad scientist Dr. Drakken (Todd Stashwick) and his sarcastic partner in crime, Shego (Taylor Ortega).

Animated Kim Possible and Sadie Stanley as Kim Possible Courtesy Disney; Disney Channel/Craig Sjodin

In November, EW exclusively revealed the first photos of Stashwick and Ortega in character.

Disney Channel (2)

Co-director Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky told EW at the time that they ultimately decided to forgo animated Drakken’s signature blue skin in favor of creating a character that is more grounded and less, well, cartoony.

“It’s like he’s got a blue infection within,” Lipovsky said of the new Drakken. “It’s like some experiment or some dastardly plan went wrong years ago and now he’s got this side effect where he’s got a bluish hue.”

The live-action Kim Possible movie will premiere in 2019. Immediately following Kim Possible, Disney Channel will present a first look at the new eight-part miniseries Fast Layne. The miniseries will move to its regular timeslot with a second installment on Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.

