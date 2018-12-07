Want to build a friendship like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin? Well Apple TV’s Carpool Karaoke has laid out the blueprint for you.

Jenner and her recently-married bestie are the central figures on Friday’s episode of the streaming series — though Miley Cyrus does pop up to sing with the BFFs.

In a trailer for the episode, the essential elements of an unbreakable bond are laid out:

1. Create a secret handshake.

Jenner and Baldwin have clearly spent a lot of time developing an lengthy way of saying hello. At that point you kind of just have to stay friends so you can justify all the time spent creating a handshake like that.

2. Always be honest.

You can always rely on a friend to tell you the truth… and if you can’t, just hook them up to a lie detector! Jenner and Baldwin take turns asking each other questions while being administered a lie detector test and things get real. Baldwin likes Jenner’s hair in a tight pony, but her husband, Justin Bieber, apparently doesn’t think Jenner is “cool.”

3. Trust each other implicitly.

They may be ride-or-dies, but that doesn’t mean Baldwin is going to literally put her life in Jenner’s hands. That means sitting out on riding shotgun on a motorcycle joyride.

4. Most importantly, sing together.

Whether on a road trip or on the way to dinner, what’s better than rocking out with your BFF? Jenner and Baldwin appear to be big fans of Panic! at the Disco — and with Cyrus popping up, the ride turns into a party in the U.S.A.

New episodes of Carpool Karaoke are released Fridays and can be viewed via the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

Related content: