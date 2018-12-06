Trixie Mattel kisses Mayhem Miller in festive RuPaul's Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular clip

Deck the halls with boughs of sequins… and wigs… and extra lipstick, because the ladies of RuPaul’s Drag Race are cozying up to the competition — literally — in EW’s exclusive preview of the upcoming competitive Christmas special RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular.

“I brought mistletoe, anyone want to kai-kai?” season 10 alum Mayhem Miller asks her Drag Race sisters while brandishing a festive branch. All-Stars 3 champion Trixie Mattel jumps on the opportunity, and the pair share a sweet kiss in the Werk Room as their fellow competitors watch on — some more surprised than others.

“Bitch!” recently announced All-Stars 4 contender Latrice Royale says of the moment, which also sees Miller’s makeup rubbing off on Mattel’s pink lip gloss. “What is going on in my gay life right now? I cannot handle this!”

Once things settle down, the ladies kiki about who among them could potentially take the show’s first “Christmas Queen” title. “I’m about to win this whole competition,” Miller asserts before season 10 runner-up Eureka O’Hara chimes in: “Lies and deceit! You’ve gotta be jolly like Santa to win ‘Christmas Queen.'”

But Mattel breaks the tension by bringing back her signature RuPaul-inspired catchphrase: “I know that at Christmas, I only listen to RuPaul’s Slay Belles, now available on iTunes.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular — also featuring Shangela, Jasmine Masters, Sonique, and Kim Chi — airs Friday, Dec. 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET on VH1. Watch EW’s exclusive sneak peek at the episode above.

Related content: