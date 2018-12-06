Fans of animated fantasy show RWBY can look forward to plenty of monster-mayhem in the web series’ new episode, which premieres Dec. 8 on Rooster Teeth. In a just-released exclusive clip, the character Maria is seen fighting a Nevermore Grimm, a flashback to Maria’s past, and an explanation of why she used to go by a different name, “The Grimm Reaper.”

RWBY is set in a world called Remnant filled with horrific monsters bent on death and destruction, where humanity’s hope lies with powerful Huntsmen and Huntresses. Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long are four such Huntresses in training whose journeys will take them far past the grounds of their school, Beacon Academy. In Volume 6, Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang have been reunited and Team RWBY’s first mission back is one of grave importance: escorting the Relic of Knowledge to Atlas. With Beacon fallen and Mistral compromised, Remnant’s northernmost academy may now be the safest place in the world, but making it there will be more dangerous than anyone could have imagined.

Exclusively watch that clip, above.

New episodes of RWBY premiere Saturday, Dec. 8 on Rooster Teeth.

