Pooka clip introduces terrifying costume from Christmas episode of Hulu's Into the Dark

Pooka (out Dec. 7) is the latest installment of Hulu and Blumhouse Television’s Into the Dark series, a 12-part horror anthology show whose standalone episodes are each inspired by a different holiday. Directed by Nacho Vigalondo (Timecrimes, Colossal), this terror tale stars Nyasha Hatendi as a struggling actor who gets a holiday-season job as a Christmas character in a plush suit to promote the hottest toy of the year, ‘Pooka.’ At first it’s a fun distraction, but Hatendi’s character slowly develops two personalities as Pooka starts to take possession of him.

Pooka costars Jon Daly, Dale Dickey, Jonny Berryman, and Latarsha Rose. The episode premieres Dec. 7 on Hulu.

Exclusively watch a clip from Pooka with Hatendi and Daly, above.

Related content: