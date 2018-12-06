Maisie Williams asks Game of Thrones producers to give Needle back

Maisie Williams has a request for the Game of Thrones showrunners.
Appearing at the São Paulo Expo in Brazil for the Comic Con Experience, the actress has asked for the return of her sword.
The exchange started when Williams was asked if she’s ever stolen anything from the set, and she replied, “Very little, but I wanted Needle, could you give it to me?”
Needle is, of course, Arya’s iconic petite sword that was gifted to her in the show’s pilot by her brother Jon Snow (Kit Harington).
Showrunner David Benioff revealed to the crowd that he actually has Needle at his house to which Williams replied, “I want Needle!
Williams previously revealed she got to keep one of Arya Stark’s brown jackets from the show after filming on the final season wrapped last summer.
Here are some other revelations from the panel, courtesy of the Game of Thrones Twitter account:
HBO also released a new final season teaser video from the event (with footage that is new but it’s not footage from the show itself).
Game of Thrones returns in April.
