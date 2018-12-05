True Detective fans have a chance to see the first two episodes of season 3 nearly a month before everybody else.
HBO is partnering with Alamo Drafthouse to have screenings at 18 theaters across the country on Dec. 18.
Best part: The screenings are free (with a $5 voucher purchase for food and drink).
The one-night-only event comes weeks before the drama returns to HBO on Jan. 13.
Tickets can be purchased here (go-go-go!) and below is a list of participating locations.
The new season “tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.” Mahershala Ali stars as Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas. Carmen Ejogo and Stephen Dorff also star.
Ashburn, VA | Alamo Drafthouse One Loudoun
Austin, TX | Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar
Dallas, TX | Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands
Denton, TX | Alamo Drafthouse Denton
Denver, CO | Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake
El Paso, TX | Alamo Drafthouse Montecillo
Houston, TX | Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra
Lubbock, TX | Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock
New Braunfels, TX | Alamo Drafthouse Marketplace
Omaha, NE | Alamo Drafthouse La Vista
Phoenix, AZ | Alamo Drafthouse Chandler
Raleigh, NC | Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh
San Antonio, TX | Alamo Drafthouse Park North
San Francisco, CA | Alamo Drafthouse New Mission
Springfield, MO | Alamo Drafthouse Springfield
Winchester, VA | Alamo Drafthouse Winchester
Woodbridge, VA | Alamo Drafthouse Woodbridge
Woodbury, MN | Alamo Drafthouse Twin Cities
Comments