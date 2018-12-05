True Detective fans have a chance to see the first two episodes of season 3 nearly a month before everybody else.

HBO is partnering with Alamo Drafthouse to have screenings at 18 theaters across the country on Dec. 18.

Best part: The screenings are free (with a $5 voucher purchase for food and drink).

The one-night-only event comes weeks before the drama returns to HBO on Jan. 13.

Tickets can be purchased here (go-go-go!) and below is a list of participating locations.

The new season “tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.” Mahershala Ali stars as Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas. Carmen Ejogo and Stephen Dorff also star.

Ashburn, VA | Alamo Drafthouse One Loudoun

Austin, TX | Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar

Dallas, TX | Alamo Drafthouse Lake Highlands

Denton, TX | Alamo Drafthouse Denton

Denver, CO | Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake

El Paso, TX | Alamo Drafthouse Montecillo

Houston, TX | Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra

Lubbock, TX | Alamo Drafthouse Lubbock

New Braunfels, TX | Alamo Drafthouse Marketplace

Omaha, NE | Alamo Drafthouse La Vista

Phoenix, AZ | Alamo Drafthouse Chandler

Raleigh, NC | Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh

San Antonio, TX | Alamo Drafthouse Park North

San Francisco, CA | Alamo Drafthouse New Mission

Springfield, MO | Alamo Drafthouse Springfield

Winchester, VA | Alamo Drafthouse Winchester

Woodbridge, VA | Alamo Drafthouse Woodbridge

Woodbury, MN | Alamo Drafthouse Twin Cities