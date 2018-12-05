Stephen Colbert shreds 'Tariff Man' Trump for sparking Dow drop with 'blatant lie'

The Dow dropped 799.36 points on Tuesday, a major dip that has quelled enthusiasm for the U.S.-China trade truce. “Here is the thing,” Stephen Colbert began The Late Show on Tuesday night, “it might have been Trump’s fault, because it was.”

On Sunday, President Trump tweeted, “China has agreed to reduce and remove tariffs on cars coming into China from the U.S. Currently the tariff is 40%.” Colbert admitted “that’s great news” and the Dow rose 400 points because of it.

“Except,” Colbert added, “the tariff deal wasn’t true, and here is how you can tell: the President said it. There’s no deal, no details, nothing. In fact, it was such a blatant lie even Fox News — even the Fox & Friends — weren’t buying it.”

China has agreed to reduce and remove tariffs on cars coming into China from the U.S. Currently the tariff is 40%. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018

Trump and his economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, attempted to walk back the fact Trump claimed China agreed to remove tariffs as the Dow then plummeted.

“President Xi and I want this deal to happen, and it probably will,” Trump tweeted. “But if not remember… I am a Tariff Man.”

Mr. President, you can’t set up Colbert like that because the CBS late-show host ran with it.

The negotiations with China have already started. Unless extended, they will end 90 days from the date of our wonderful and very warm dinner with President Xi in Argentina. Bob Lighthizer will be working closely with Steve Mnuchin, Larry Kudlow, Wilbur Ross and Peter Navarro….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018

……on seeing whether or not a REAL deal with China is actually possible. If it is, we will get it done. China is supposed to start buying Agricultural product and more immediately. President Xi and I want this deal to happen, and it probably will. But if not remember,…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018

….I am a Tariff Man. When people or countries come in to raid the great wealth of our Nation, I want them to pay for the privilege of doing so. It will always be the best way to max out our economic power. We are right now taking in $billions in Tariffs. MAKE AMERICA RICH AGAIN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2018

Colbert’s team put together “The Adventures of Tariff Man,” a black-and-white “misshapen Manhattanite” superhero spoof.

Trump’s Tariff Man is “faster than one of his marriages, more confused than a dog watching a magic trick, [and] able to build tall buildings without paying contractors.”

Apparently, he’s also the bane of Wall Street.

Related content: