RuPaul's Drag Race launching U.K. version with RuPaul, Michelle Visage reportedly returning

Queen Elizabeth’s crown won’t be the only piece of royal headwear in the U.K. next year.

The BBC and World of Wonder — the production company behind the Emmy-winning reality competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race — unveiled Wednesday that a British version of the popular VH1 program will debut across the pond in 2019.

Casting is currently underway to find 10 local, U.K.-based talent to compete for the title of “Queen of Great Britain” across eight episodes of the planned BBC Three show.

According to Michelle Visage, who judges the American version, RuPaul will return as host while she will reprise her judging duties on the U.K. edition’s panel.

A BBC report indicates RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. will follow the format of its American counterpart, with queens competing in Maxi challenges, crafting runway looks, and lip-synching against each other to remain in the competition.

“I am beyond excited to celebrate the massive charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the Queen’s queens,” RuPaul, creator of the series which has also spawned international versions in South American and Thailand, told the outlet. “And before anyone asks, yes, we would be thrilled to have Meghan Markle join us, as we are already preparing a ‘Royal-Mother-To-Be’ runway challenge.”

Launched in 2009 on American LGBT-focused network Logo before graduating to VH1 in 2017, RuPaul’s Drag Race has grown into a global phenomenon, broadcasting in approximately 193 countries globally while attracting major celebrities — like Lady Gaga and Christina Aguilera — for high profile guest appearances across its run.

After crowning Aquaria its season 10 champion in June, the U.S. version returns to American airwaves on VH1 this Friday, Dec. 7 for a one-off Christmas special RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular ahead of the RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4 premiere one week later on Friday, Dec. 14.

RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. premieres in 2019 on BBC Three.

