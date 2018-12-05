RuPaul's Drag Race launching U.K. version with RuPaul, Michelle Visage reportedly returning

RuPaul's Drag Race

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Reality
Network
VH1
placeholder
Joey Nolfi
December 05, 2018 at 08:35 AM EST

Queen Elizabeth’s crown won’t be the only piece of royal headwear in the U.K. next year.

The BBC and World of Wonder — the production company behind the Emmy-winning reality competition series RuPaul’s Drag Raceunveiled Wednesday that a British version of the popular VH1 program will debut across the pond in 2019.

Casting is currently underway to find 10 local, U.K.-based talent to compete for the title of “Queen of Great Britain” across eight episodes of the planned BBC Three show.

Mathu Andersen

According to Michelle Visage, who judges the American version, RuPaul will return as host while she will reprise her judging duties on the U.K. edition’s panel.

A BBC report indicates RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. will follow the format of its American counterpart, with queens competing in Maxi challenges, crafting runway looks, and lip-synching against each other to remain in the competition.

“I am beyond excited to celebrate the massive charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the Queen’s queens,” RuPaul, creator of the series which has also spawned international versions in South American and Thailand, told the outlet. “And before anyone asks, yes, we would be thrilled to have Meghan Markle join us, as we are already preparing a ‘Royal-Mother-To-Be’ runway challenge.”

Launched in 2009 on American LGBT-focused network Logo before graduating to VH1 in 2017, RuPaul’s Drag Race has grown into a global phenomenon, broadcasting in approximately 193 countries globally while attracting major celebrities — like Lady Gaga and Christina Aguilera — for high profile guest appearances across its run.

After crowning Aquaria its season 10 champion in June, the U.S. version returns to American airwaves on VH1 this Friday, Dec. 7 for a one-off Christmas special RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular ahead of the RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4 premiere one week later on Friday, Dec. 14.

RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. premieres in 2019 on BBC Three.

Related content:

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul—as host, mentor, and creative inspiration—decides who’s in and who’s out.
type
TV Show
seasons
10
Genre
Reality
Status
In Season
Cast
RuPaul
Network
VH1
Available For Streaming On
Amazon
Complete Coverage
RuPaul's Drag Race

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now