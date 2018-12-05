Welcome to Fraser’s Ridge, Lord John Grey!

In Sunday’s episode of Outlander, dubbed “Blood of my Blood,” the former governor of Ardsmuir Prison pays a visit to North Carolina — and EW has your first look. Grey, played by terrific David Berry, was last seen in season 3 when he reunites with Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in Jamaica. He also was charged with parenting Willie, Jamie’s illegitimate son, with his wife Isobel.

Mark Mainz/Starz

So where’s Isobel and the cute young lad? A question for later, we guess. In the meantime, we can tell you that Grey becomes ill while visiting Fraser’s Ridge so Claire ends up practicing more of her mad skills as a doctor.

Mark Mainz/Starz

Hey there, John Grey! Is that coat fur-lined? Nice.

Mark Mainz/Starz

Why Jamie, you’re looking … exceptionally well.

Mark Mainz/Starz

Why the long face, bruh?

Aimee Spinks/Starz

More examples of the great work done by Terry Drebach and her crack team of costume designers.

Mark Mainz/Starz

Life in the wilderness definitely suits Claire.

Aimee Spinks/Starz

Outlander airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Starz. And the conversation is only beginning about Grey’s return! Make sure to tune in to Outlander Live! at 1 p.m. ET Monday on EW Radio. Berry will be our guest!

EW Radio can be found on Sirius XM 105. Subscribe now!

Related content: