Narcos: Mexico renewed for season 2 by Netflix

Carlos Somonte/Netflix

Narcos

TV Show
Crime
Drama
Netflix
James Hibberd
December 05, 2018 at 10:00 AM EST

Narcos: Mexico will return for a second season.

Or, put another way, Narcos will return for a fifth season — as the latest edition is essentially a continuation of Netflix’s original breakout series.

Eric Newman will return as showrunner, and executive producers will include José Padilha, Doug Miro, Carlo Bernard and Andrés Baiz.

Beyond that, not much is known, but Newman recently told EW that he would expect to continue focusing on Guadalajara Cartel crime boss Felix Gallardo (Diego Luna) if given another season. Since Luna isn’t part of the release, his participation is not yet clear. The actor also recently signed on to star in Disney’s new Star Wars drama series, reprising his Rogue One character, but that’s still only in the development stage.

In the final moments of Narcos: Mexico another new central character was also introduced, a grizzled American DEA agent who signals an escalation in tactics against the cartel. This as-yet-unnamed character joining is played by Scoot McNairy (ArgoHalt and Catch Fire) and would presumably be part of Narcos: Mexico season 2 as well.

Narcos: Mexico premiered on the streaming service last month and chronicled the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the early 1980s, and the efforts of a DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Pena) to bring it down.

