Jimmy Kimmel gives Justin Theroux the Justin Trudeau treatment

Nick Romano
December 05, 2018 at 09:30 AM EST

Of course Jimmy Kimmel knows Justin Theroux, the actor, is not the same person as Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada. He just decked out his Jimmy Kimmel Live studio in all things Canada for the fun of it.

Kimmel introduced his guest as “the likable leader of our friends up north” who “just signed a major trade agreement with President Trump and is a prime piece of minister on top of that.” Then came the Canadian flag decorations and a front row of audience members cheering him on with signs written in both English and French.

This, obviously, threw off Theroux, who’s more known for his part on HBO’s The Leftovers and his upcoming role in On the Basis of Sex.

The gag continued as extras offered Theroux donuts from Tim Hortons and shots of maple syrup. “There are a lot of Justins to keep track of nowadays,” Kimmel offered in his defense.

It all worked out in the end since Theroux said his dad is half Canadian. Hoorah!

Jimmy Kimmel Live (TV Show)

