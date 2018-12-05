See Aquaman star Jason Momoa as a heroic, not-bright page at Saturday Night Live

Jason Momoa hosts Saturday Night Live‘s second-to-last episode of 2018 this weekend, but according to a new promo released by the NBC late-night sketch series, he may not realize exactly what he’s getting into.

In the 90-second spot, the Game of Thrones alum and Aquaman star has been tapped as a new page at SNL, and he’s taking his responsibilities very seriously. Momoa is asked by a page to take over his desk and he answers the phone, explaining that he doesn’t know the answer to the question that the caller is asking, but vowing in the most manly voice that he will do in everything in his power to get it. What follows next is a heroic mission that proves painful to Beck Bennett and includes a laser dance break on the SNL stage, and… well, you can see for yourself in the promo above.

Mumford & Sons is the musical guest on Saturday’s episode. Matt Damon will host the Dec. 15 show, with Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus set to perform. SNL airs live coast-to-coast a 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.

