Coven witches will return to American Horror Story after Apocalypse, says Ryan Murphy

As if Cordelia herself quoted RuPaul, the powers behind American Horror Story have declared, “Bring back my girls.”

Following a devilish return for the Coven–Murder House crossover that was Apocalypse, co-creator Ryan Murphy announced Tuesday that the witches of Miss Robichaux’s Academy will be back at least once more in the coming seasons.

“The witches will be back,” Murphy told Entertainment Tonight during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. “Not next season, but we have something really fun planned.”

FX

Sarah Paulson took on three roles in American Horror Story: Apocalypse, which saw the Coven witches battling the Antichrist (Cody Fern). One of Paulson’s characters was Supreme Cordelia Goode, locked in a never-ending battle to save her girls, played by Emma Roberts, Taissa Farmiga, Frances Conroy, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, and Billie Lourd as newcomer witch Mallory.

Frances Conroy and Stevie Nicks also returned in their Coven roles for the unholy mashup, which also brought a visit to the Hotel Cortez from season 5.

With the finale leaving things as they were, there’s certainly room to revisit this new, ever wacky timeline. Perhaps the coven can visit other haunted locations of AHS‘ past.

Murphy remains tightlipped on what’s happening in season 9. “I can’t say what it is,” he said. “I’m going to this luncheon, and many of the Horror Story actors are there, and I’m gonna tell them for the first time. So I have to tell them first.”

