Spencer tells Layla how he feels in All American sneak peek

All American

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Drama
Network
The CW
placeholder
Samantha Highfill
December 05, 2018 at 12:00 PM EST

Spencer James is ready to take a risk.

Since the moment Spencer (Daniel Ezra) first arrived in Beverly Hills on All American, he’s been drawn to Layla (Greta Onieogou), but seeing as how she’s in a relationship with his teammate Asher, Spencer has kept his distance. (Not to mention that he’s been a little preoccupied with Olivia as well.) But during last week’s episode, Spencer and Layla took their friendship to another level when they kissed. So… what now?

Well, EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the next episode, in which Spencer is not backing down. He confronts Layla for avoiding him after the kiss, and when they finally get a moment to talk, he tells her directly that he likes her. But seeing as how he’s not interested in sneaking around, they need to figure out what comes next for the two of them, if anything. So when Spencer suggests they get together later to talk through everything, Layla agrees. Or rather, she realizes he won’t take no for an answer.

Watch the confrontation in the video above. All American airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on the CW.

Related content:

All American

type
TV Show
seasons
1
Genre
Drama
run date
10/10/18
creator
April Blair
Cast
Daniel Ezra,
Taye Diggs,
Samantha Logan
Network
The CW
Complete Coverage
All American

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now