Spencer James is ready to take a risk.

Since the moment Spencer (Daniel Ezra) first arrived in Beverly Hills on All American, he’s been drawn to Layla (Greta Onieogou), but seeing as how she’s in a relationship with his teammate Asher, Spencer has kept his distance. (Not to mention that he’s been a little preoccupied with Olivia as well.) But during last week’s episode, Spencer and Layla took their friendship to another level when they kissed. So… what now?

Well, EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the next episode, in which Spencer is not backing down. He confronts Layla for avoiding him after the kiss, and when they finally get a moment to talk, he tells her directly that he likes her. But seeing as how he’s not interested in sneaking around, they need to figure out what comes next for the two of them, if anything. So when Spencer suggests they get together later to talk through everything, Layla agrees. Or rather, she realizes he won’t take no for an answer.

Watch the confrontation in the video above. All American airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on the CW.

