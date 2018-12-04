The Good Place renewed for season 4

Oh, dip! NBC has renewed The Good Place.

The Peacock announced Tuesday that it has ordered a fourth season of the clever afterlife comedy starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson. The number of new episodes has not yet been determined, but each of the first three seasons contained 13 episodes.

The Good Place — which was created by Parks and Recreation overlord Mike Schur, and also stars D’Arcy Carden William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, and Manny Jacinto — is currently winding down its third season. The cultishly adored series, which has enjoyed raves from critics throughout its run, is not a ratings powerhouse; it is averaging a 1.6 rating in the 18-to-49-demographic and 4.6 million viewers when factoring a week of DVR playback.

The Good Place will air a new episode Thursday and then head off the schedule for the rest of the year. It will return in mid-January, and the season 3 finale will air later in the month.

