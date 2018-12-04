RuPaul's Drag Race ousts Game of Thrones as Reddit's most popular TV show

RuPaul's Drag Race

Joey Nolfi
December 04, 2018 at 01:33 PM EST

Winter has arrived for Game of Thrones‘ Reddit domination.

The social news-sharing platform announced Tuesday its list of most-discussed television programs of 2018, with RuPaul’s Drag Race leading the charge with 8.8 million unique views on the Emmy-winning reality series’ subreddit throughout the calendar year.

Drag Race‘s latest feat knocked the Game of Thrones subreddit to second place for the first time since 2011, with the long-running HBO fantasy series generating 7.7 million unique views over the same frame despite no new season airing in 2018.

By the end of 2018, RuPaul’s Drag Race will have premiered three separate seasons during the year: January’s debut of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 3 (which ended with one of the most controversial finales in Drag Race history), June’s season 10 launch, and the upcoming Dec. 14 bow of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 4A one-off holiday special, RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular, is also on deck for Friday, Dec. 7.

It’s not the only big win for the VH1 series this year — in September, the show became the first program to both the Emmy for reality competition and reality host at the same ceremony. Though Drag Race took the Reddit crown in 2018, the company predicts Game of Thrones’ final season — set to air in April 2019 — will push the program back to the top of the list next year.

Check out the full list of most-discussed shows on Reddit below.

  1. 8.8M uniques on r/RuPaulsDragRace
  2. 7.7M uniques on r/GameofThrones
  3. 5.9M uniques on r/RickAndMorty
  4. 5.7M uniques to r/Westworld
  5. 4.3M uniques on r/StrangerThings
  6. 4.2M uniques on r/SouthPark
  7. 4.0M uniques to r/BoJackHorseman
  8. 2.3M uniques on r/TheBachelor

