Lindsay Lohan dresses up as 4 different Disney princesses

Lindsay Lohan got to indulge her inner Disney princess, dressing up as four iconic characters for a Paper magazine shoot: Cinderella, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, and Ariel.

The Mean Girls actress is making the rounds in support of new her MTV reality show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

Here is Lohan as Snow White:

And here she is as Sleeping Beauty:

“I would love to know why I get constantly clobbered in the press,” Lohan said. “I could do 99 things right and one thing wrong, but it’s that one thing that will be focused on. Behind the scenes, I do what I can to be the best version of me, which never gets mentioned. I am also human. I make mistakes. That’s all that seems to get reported.”

For Ariel and Cinderella photos, you’ll have to read the full Paper article.

On Monday, MTV dropped the first trailer for Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club Monday, teasing the 32-year-old actress’ first reality series since her Oprah Winfrey-produced docuseries Lindsay premiered on OWN in 2014. Watch the trailer here.

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club emphasizes the actress’ entrepreneurial efforts as she expands her brand into the business world with the launch of her Lohan Beach House club in Mykonos, Greece. Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club premieres Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET on MTV.

