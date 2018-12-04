Hugh Jackman made the Today Show into, well, the greatest Today Show on Tuesday morning.

The Greatest Showman star stopped by the NBC studios to preview his upcoming one-man show, The Man. The Music. The Show., performing the song “The Greatest Show” from the aforementioned movie, as well as a medley of Les Misérables hits that culminated in “One Day More.”

After joking that Al Roker would be joining him on the show, Jackman confirmed that his The Greatest Showman costar Keala Settle — who recently revealed to PEOPLE that she had a mini-stroke the week before the Oscars earlier this year while rehearsing for that broadcast — will be joining him on the road. “This is the bucket list,” he told the Today Show crowd ahead of his performance when Roker asked if he was nervous about the upcoming tour. “This is a dream come true. Look at me! I’m in the Plaza with the tree behind me.”

The actor announced last week via a Twitter post that he was heading on tour, also revealing that the set will feature songs from his films The Greatest Showman and Les Misérables as well as the Broadway production The Boy From Oz, for which he won a Tony Award.

The Man. The Music. The Show., will span cities within the U.S., Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Tickets go on sale Friday.

