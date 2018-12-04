HBO renews Elena Ferrante's My Brilliant Friend for season 2

Elena Ferrante’s My Brilliant Friend is HBO’s latest series to get a season 2 treatment.

The network announced Tuesday it has renewed the Italian project for a second season, six days before the first installment is set to conclude on Dec. 10.

Based on Ferrante’s popular book series, My Brilliant Friend chronicles the life of Elena Greco and her friend, Raffaella “Lila” Cerullo, whom she met during their first year of primary school in 1950. The story spans more than 60 years of their friendship, which includes soaring highs and menacing lows as Lila becomes Elena’s “best friend and worst enemy,” per the official synopsis. Season 2 will be adapted from the second novel in the four-part collection, subtitled The Story of a New Name.

Filmed in Italian with all episodes directed by Saverio Costanzo, season 1 stars newcomer actresses Elisa Del Genio and Ludovica Nasti as the younger Elena and Lila, while Margherita Mazzucco and Gaia Girace portray the characters as teenagers.

This post has been updated to reflect that My Brilliant Friend is a series and not a miniseries.

