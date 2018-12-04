Empire boss promises 'fireworks' between Lucious and Kingsley in midseason finale

It’s been a five-season rollercoaster for Hakeem and Tiana, but could they finally be calling it quits for good?

Last week’s Empire ended on the cliffhanger of little Bella finding her dad’s gun, and as we wait to see how that crisis is averted, an exclusive clip from Wednesday’s midseason finale features the young girl’s parents having a heart-to-heart about their troubled relationship.

“All this constant drama and beefing and violence, I just can’t anymore,” confesses Tiana (Serayah). “Maybe we’re not meant to be; I don’t know, maybe we’re just not good for each other.”

Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray) seems to accept her sentiment, saying, “We may not be good together, but we can be good to each other.”

Speaking of the midseason finale, showrunner Brett Mahoney tells EW that there will be “fireworks between Lucious and Kingsley.” Promises Mahoney, “Lucious will learn that Kingsley is his son and we will see his reaction.”

Empire airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Watch the clip above.

