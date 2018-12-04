Ellen DeGeneres tries to be Relatable in trailer for first stand-up special in 15 years

Ellen DeGeneres is ready to be Relatable again.

The beloved daytime talk show host returns to the stage for her first comedy special in 15 years in the trailer for Netflix’s Relatable.

“I have an issue with all the emotional support animals that people are flying with now,” she reveals in the first look. “You’re walking down your aisle to your seat, which is 10B or whatever it is, and it’s like Noah’s Ark. There’s a woman with a ferret, there’s a man with a mongoose, there’s a lady with a donkey. I say 10B, does a plane go back that far? I’ve never been back there.”

Earlier this year on her show, DeGeneres addressed her return to stand-up, saying, “I just all of a sudden was like, I miss stand-up, I want to do it. So I made a deal with Netflix. And I was working on stand-up all summer.” She added, “It was so much fun.”

Relatable premieres Dec. 18 on Netflix. Watch the trailer above.