The holidays are wicked in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale trailer

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Drama ,
Paranormal
placeholder
Samantha Highfill
December 04, 2018 at 08:44 PM EST

The holidays are a particularly wicked time of year in Greendale.

Netflix has dropped the trailer for the upcoming holiday episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which features the Spellman family getting ready to celebrate the winter solstice — otherwise known as the longest night of the year, when families gather around the yule log to sing pagan carols and tell ghost stories. But seeing as how the holidays are a time for visitors, well, let’s just say that not all visitors will be welcome… particularly the ones coming down the chimney.

The trailer, above, shows Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) preparing for the creepy holiday, which will include a face-to-face with the Dark Lord, it seems. But on a lighter note, it also shows Sabrina giving a present to Harvey (Ross Lynch). So perhaps her holiday will have a bit of cheer after all.

The episode, which was written by CAOS showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Donna Thorland, will hit Netflix on Dec. 14.

Related content:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

type
TV Show
Genre
Drama,
Paranormal
creator
Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa
Cast
Kiernan Shipka,
Lucy Davis,
Miranda Otto
Complete Coverage
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now