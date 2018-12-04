The holidays are a particularly wicked time of year in Greendale.

Netflix has dropped the trailer for the upcoming holiday episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which features the Spellman family getting ready to celebrate the winter solstice — otherwise known as the longest night of the year, when families gather around the yule log to sing pagan carols and tell ghost stories. But seeing as how the holidays are a time for visitors, well, let’s just say that not all visitors will be welcome… particularly the ones coming down the chimney.

The trailer, above, shows Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) preparing for the creepy holiday, which will include a face-to-face with the Dark Lord, it seems. But on a lighter note, it also shows Sabrina giving a present to Harvey (Ross Lynch). So perhaps her holiday will have a bit of cheer after all.

The episode, which was written by CAOS showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Donna Thorland, will hit Netflix on Dec. 14.

