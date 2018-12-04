Winter is coming and with it, war, as the Belcher kids are forced to protect their territory — a.k.a. a snow-covered sledding hill — in Sunday’s festive holiday episode of Bob’s Burgers.

EW has an exclusive look inside the episode “Better Off Sled” that will see Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman), and Louise Belcher (Kristen Schaal) face some angsty older kids in the style of a military story, and Louise once again faces her nemesis Logan (Kurt Braunohler). The guest voices include Aziz Ansari as Darryl, Brian Huskey as Rudy, Pam Adlon as Olsen Benner and teen girls, and Jillian Bell makes her return as a new character, Mandy.

The episode strikes a different tone to last year’s two-part Christmas episode, “The Bleakening,” which saw Linda on a frantic journey to recover her beloved Christmas tree after it was stolen from the restaurant. “Last year we did an hour-long episode and we really wanted it to mean something. This year is much lighter, it’s all about sledding on a hill,” creator Loren Bouchard tells EW.

As the kids battle for the sledding hill, Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) helps Linda (John Roberts) knit three scarves in time for Christmas.

Bob’s Burgers airs Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

