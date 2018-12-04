The critically acclaimed sci-fi series Battlestar Galactica is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a new deep-dive podcast featuring an original cast member.

Star Tricia Helfer, who played the android Number Six, and journalist/EW alum/Castle Rock writer Marc Bernardin will co-host SYFY WIRE’s new podcast Battlestar Galaticast, which launches two days before the drama’s anniversary on Dec. 11.

On the podcast, Helfer and Bernardin will rewatch the entire miniseries that launched the reboot, and then each future installment will focus on one specific episode from the first season. Along the way, the two will discuss the show’s themes, and Helfer will reveal some behind-the-scenes knowledge from her time on the series. Fans can also expect members of the cast and crew to drop by and share their memories of the show, too.

“I’m excited to delve back into the BSG universe after so many years,” said Helfer in a statement. “To watch each episode and break it down like the viewers experienced it is a totally new experience for me as I never sat down and watched it simply from start to finish. Watching it now with Marc, who covered the series at the time for Entertainment Weekly, is giving me a whole new appreciation.”

Check out the audio trailer for the podcast below:

Executive produced by Outlander‘s Ronald D. Moore, Battlestar Galactica took place in the distant future where the Cylons, a race of androids, launched a devastating attack on a colonial civilization, and the last remaining human survivors took to outer space in a fleet of ships led by the Galactica, a military vessel. The four-season-long series was a reboot of the 1978 ABC show of the same name, and took the events of 9/11 as one of its inspirations. It also starred Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonnell, Katee Sackhoff, Grace Park, and more.

Battlestar Galacticast launches Dec. 11. You can subscribe now on Apple Podcasts.

