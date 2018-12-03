YOU moving from Lifetime to Netflix for season 2

YOU is making moves for its second season.

The drama series will head to Netflix for its second installment, the streaming service announced Monday. Season 1 of YOU aired on Lifetime, and the network had already renewed the series for a second season over the summer.

YOU, based on the book of the same name by Caroline Kepnes, focuses on Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a young man who works in a New York City bookstore and meets — and becomes obsessed with — an aspiring writer named Beck, using social media and the internet to learn intimate details of her life and get close to her.

The series was developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, and its season 1 cast also included Elizabeth Lail, Luca Padovan, Zach Cherry, and Shay Mitchell. John Stamos appeared in a guest role.

“Lifetime had an incredible experience working with Greg Bertlanti, [showrunner] Sera Gamble and the entire team on YOU for season 1,” Lifetime said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “We wish the cast and crew the best as the series continues on at Netflix and can’t wait for the opportunity to work with the creative team again.”

As for what a second season of YOU could entail, there is a second book in Kepnes’ series titled Hidden Bodies. Netflix didn’t share any details on whether this new season would follow that book, but Lifetime’s renewal announcement back in July had said that Joe will head to Los Angeles and venture into “even riskier, bolder territory” as he faces “the darkest parts of his past as he tries to make a future for himself and the woman he loves.”

Season 1 of YOU will launch Dec. 26 on Netflix, while a season 2 premiere date has yet to be announced.

