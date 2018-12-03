The Office stars reunite again, fueling reboot speculation

Two weeks ago, Steve Carell, a.k.a. Michael Scott, a.k.a. the former World’s Greatest Boss, reunited with three of his costars from The Office when he hosted Saturday Night Live. On Sunday morning, another gathering of Office mates occurred, and while this one happened without Carell, it was more than twice as big as the previous one.

Ten cast members of the beloved NBC workplace comedy — those being Rainn Wilson, Creed Bratton, Angela Kinsey, Paul Liebertsein, Jenna Fischer, Brian Baumgartner, Leslie David Baker, Phyllis Smith, Oscar Nunez, and Ed Helms — reunited at the home of Office showrunner Greg Daniels. “Some of the old gang got together today… it was so great to see everyone!” said Kinsey, tweeting a photo of the group. “I turned to Ed and said, ‘I feel like we are at a family reunion.’ He smiled and said, ‘We are.’ Thanks Greg for hosting! For those who couldn’t make it… you were missed!”

Fischer tweeted a similar photo, along with a classic shot of the cast, and wrote: “We were attempting to recreate this photo :) Happy Holidays! We missed you Steve, Ellie [Kemper], John [Krasinski], BJ [Novak], Mindy [Kaling], Craig [Robinson], and Kate [Flannery]! We will see you soon!”

While the gang was clearly catching up on old times  — the show ran from 2005 to 2013, winning Outstanding Comedy Series in 2006 — fans on social media immediately (and not surprisingly) began salivating for a reunion, especially given Fischer’s “We will see you soon” sign-off. (NBC began exploring the idea of a reboot last year.)

Carell’s opening monologue on SNL‘s Nov. 17 episode also played with fans’ emotions. Drilling down on the idea of an Office reunion, Carell brushed off the prospect during a fake audience Q&A bit, noting that it was best to leave The Office in the past. A succession of Office alums, including Kemper, Helms, and Fischer tried to talk him into a return to Dunder-Mifflin; as Fischer said, “Steve, don’t be a dick. Do the reboot.” The monologue culminated with Carell declaring, “I am proud to announce officially… that we have a great show tonight!”

Will these shiny, happy nostalgic gatherings result in new Office adventures? Sooner or later, we’ll find out. In the meantime, to paraphrase Michael Scott: Carell & Co. are running away from their responsibilities, and it feels good.

