The Handmaid's Tale exclusive: Samira Wiley on the pain of refugee life

“Any refugee can tell you that it’s not always what you’ve imagined.”

In the second season of The Handmaid’s Tale, Moira (Samira Wiley) reels from the trauma of Gilead upon safely landing in Canada, where she attempts to move on. Yet while ostensibly, finally “free,” she finds moving on incredibly difficult. It’s this exact point that Wiley makes in the quote above, and in an exclusive featurette included on The Handmaid’s Tale’s season 2 Blu-ray/DVD release.

“The people that you have come to know and love are not always with you,” Wiley continues in the clip, which you can watch above. “You have to let go of the idea that it can be exactly what home was and your life can go back to normal.… These people have spent years in Gilead, and that doesn’t just go away.”

“The cruelty, the hopelessness, it’s something you carry around, and it’s not benign,” showrunner Bruce Miller adds. “It’s taking place inside of you and changing you.”

The second season of The Handmaid’s Tale (not to be confused with the newly announced sequel novel) followed June (Elisabeth Moss) as she continued to try escaping Gilead, while also tracking developments across the border. The season was nominated for 17 Emmy Awards, winning three — including one for Wiley, in the category of Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

Watch the exclusive featurette above. The Handmaid’s Tale season 2 Blu-ray and DVD is available Tuesday, Dec. 4.

