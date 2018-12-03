Lindsay Lohan does the Mykonos dance in first Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club trailer

Life’s a beach when you’re a self-admitted “boss bitch” like Lindsay Lohan.

MTV dropped the first trailer for its upcoming reality series Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club Monday, teasing the 32-year-old actress’ first major foray into nonfiction programming since her Oprah Winfrey-produced docuseries Lindsay premiered on OWN in 2014.

While Lindsay chronicled controversial aspects of Lohan’s personal and professional life as she attempted to rebuild her career in the wake of past scandals and newfound sobriety, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club emphasizes the actress’ entrepreneurial efforts as she expands her brand into the business world with the launch of her Lohan Beach House club in Mykonos, Greece.

Lohan (also a producer on the project) aims to show a different side of herself across the series’ first season, throughout which she’ll manage a “handpicked team of young and ambitious VIP hosts who will have to do whatever it takes to secure Lohan’s name as the definition of vacation luxury” while “the lines between romance, friendship, and work get blurred” as her employees work to prove themselves to their “toughest boss yet,” per a press release.

“I’ve gone through so much in my past. People always have given me trouble for going to clubs, so, why don’t I just open my own?” Lohan says in the clip, which sees her luxuriating on the beach before footage of her new staff — as well as a shot of Lohan doing the infamous Mykonos dance — flash onscreen. “Welcome to my Mykonos. To work for me, you have to be the best of the best. I want to build an empire here.”

Ahead of the premiere, MTV is set to air a meet-the-cast special titled Lindsay Lohan: Welcome to the Beach Club on Tuesday, Jan. 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET, which will introduce Lohan’s new employees. The Mean Girls star’s siblings Aliana and Dakota Lohan will then host the Growing Up Lohan tribute special featuring the actress’ most memorable pop culture moments on Monday, Jan. 7 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club premieres Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET on MTV. Watch the first season’s new trailer above.

MTV

Related content: