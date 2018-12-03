Kit Harington gives a hard pass to doing Game of Thrones spin-offs

Kit Harington says he has zero interest in appearing in any kind of Game of Thrones spin-off.

While promoting his London play True West, Harington was asked by the BBC if he had any interest in revisiting Westeros in a future HBO Thrones-verse show.

“Would I want to go back and do more? Not on your life,” he said. “…If, like me, you go all the way back to the pilot of Game of Thrones, that’s almost 10 years of your life. That’s really unusual in an actor’s career. It was a huge, emotional upheaval leaving that family.”

The interviewer then pressed: “What if [Harington] were asked to film a single scene, maybe as an ancestor of Jon Snow? His answer remains an unequivocal no.”

HBO is, of course, readying to shoot a pilot for a Game of Thrones prequel series by creator George R.R. Martin and showrunner Jane Goldman that’s set roughly 5,000 years before the events in GoT (read: everything we know about the GoT prequel). Four other prequel titles were also developed, but haven’t made it to the pilot stage. That none of the projects that have been under consideration were sequels to GoT has only made the show’s top secret conclusion in season 8 all the more mysterious.

Thrones returns for its final six episodes in April.

