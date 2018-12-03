Kit Harington gives a hard pass to doing Game of Thrones spin-offs

Game of Thrones

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Drama ,
Fantasy
Network
HBO
placeholder
James Hibberd
December 03, 2018 at 05:23 PM EST

Kit Harington says he has zero interest in appearing in any kind of Game of Thrones spin-off.

While promoting his London play True West, Harington was asked by the BBC if he had any interest in revisiting Westeros in a future HBO Thrones-verse show.

“Would I want to go back and do more? Not on your life,” he said. “…If, like me, you go all the way back to the pilot of Game of Thrones, that’s almost 10 years of your life. That’s really unusual in an actor’s career. It was a huge, emotional upheaval leaving that family.”

The interviewer then pressed: “What if [Harington] were asked to film a single scene, maybe as an ancestor of Jon Snow? His answer remains an unequivocal no.”

HBO is, of course, readying to shoot a pilot for a Game of Thrones prequel series by creator George R.R. Martin and showrunner Jane Goldman that’s set roughly 5,000 years before the events in GoT (read: everything we know about the GoT prequel). Four other prequel titles were also developed, but haven’t made it to the pilot stage. That none of the projects that have been under consideration were sequels to GoT has only made the show’s top secret conclusion in season 8 all the more mysterious.

Thrones returns for its final six episodes in April.

Related content:

Game of Thrones

HBO’s epic fantasy drama based on George R.R. Martin’s novels.
type
TV Show
seasons
7
Genre
Drama,
Fantasy
run date
04/17/11
Cast
Kit Harington,
Emilia Clarke,
Peter Dinklage,
Lena Headey
Network
HBO
Available For Streaming On
Amazon
Complete Coverage
Game of Thrones

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now