Jane the Virgin spin-off in the works at the CW

Jane Villanueva’s story hasn’t come to an end just yet. While Jane the Virgin will return for its fifth and final season in 2019, there is already another chapter (of sorts) in the works.

EW has confirmed that a Jane the Virgin spin-off is in development at the CW. There aren’t many details surrounding the project, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, it will feature a new cast and follow a storyline from Jane. The spin-off, which does not yet have a title, will be penned by Jane writer Valentina Garza, who will also executive produce alongside Jane star Gina Rodriguez and Jane showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman. It’s unknown whether Rodriguez or any other stars of the flagship series will appear in the potential spin-off, should it move forward.

Scott Everett White/The CW

As for Jane the Virgin, it still has lots of story left to tell, especially considering Michael’s shocking return at the end of its fourth season.

