Halsey criticizes Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after controversy

Halsey is breaking her silence on that Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show controversy.

The “Bad at Love” singer headlined the annual fashion show which aired on ABC Sunday night, then took to Instagram to criticize the show for its lack of diversity.

Some context: Last month, after the special was taped, Vogue published an interview with the lingerie brand’s “chief architects” Ed Razek and Monica Mitro, where they were asked if a transgender model will ever appear in the show. “Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show?” Razek replied. “No. No, I don’t think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It’s a 42-minute entertainment special.” Razek subsequentially apologized, and Victoria’s Secret Chief Executive Jan Singer resigned.

Fast forward to after the show aired Sunday night. Halsey, who is bisexual, wrote to her fans: “After I filmed the special performance, some comments were made regarding the show that I simply cannot ignore. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I have no tolerance for a lack of inclusivity. Especially not one motivated by stereotype … If you’re a trans person reading this, and these comments have made you feel alienated or invalidated please know that you have allies. We stand in solidarity. And complete and total acceptance is the only ‘fantasy’ that I support.”

Halsey also directed readers to support GLSEN, an organization that offers services aimed at protecting LGBTQ+ youth and noted she made a “sizable donation” to the group.

