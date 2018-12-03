gen:LOCK action footage teases Michael B. Jordan-starring show

gen:LOCK

Show Details
type
TV Show
Genre
Sci-fi ,
Animated
Clark Collis
December 03, 2018 at 06:23 PM EST

We already knew that the upcoming animated sci-fi show gen:LOCK will sound good, thanks to a voice cast which includes Michael B. Jordan, Maisie Williams, Dakota Fanning, David Tennant, and Asia Kate Dillon. Now, some just-released footage gives us a taste of the show’s action, which premieres on Rooster Teeth, Jan. 26, 2019.

gen:LOCK is about a team of young pilots tasked with controlling the next generation of giant, weaponized robot bodies known as mecha. The show costars Kōichi Yamadera, Lindsay Jones, Miles Luna, Chad James, Blaine Gibson, Gray G. Haddock, Monica Rial, and Golshifteh Farahani.

Check out the new footage above.

Related content:

 

gen:LOCK

type
TV Show
Genre
Sci-fi,
Animated
creator
Gray Haddock
Cast
Michael B. Jordan,
Maisie Williams,
David Tennant
Complete Coverage
gen:LOCK

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now