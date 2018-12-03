We already knew that the upcoming animated sci-fi show gen:LOCK will sound good, thanks to a voice cast which includes Michael B. Jordan, Maisie Williams, Dakota Fanning, David Tennant, and Asia Kate Dillon. Now, some just-released footage gives us a taste of the show’s action, which premieres on Rooster Teeth, Jan. 26, 2019.

gen:LOCK is about a team of young pilots tasked with controlling the next generation of giant, weaponized robot bodies known as mecha. The show costars Kōichi Yamadera, Lindsay Jones, Miles Luna, Chad James, Blaine Gibson, Gray G. Haddock, Monica Rial, and Golshifteh Farahani.

Check out the new footage above.

