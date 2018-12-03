Move over, Olivia Pope. There’s a new fixer in town, and she looks a lot like True Blood alum Anna Paquin.

Set in what Pop TV calls “the cutthroat world of celebrity public relations,” Flack is a six-part series starring Academy Award winner Paquin as Robyn, described by the network as “an American publicist living in London who is an expert in her craft but a complete self-saboteur when it comes to her personal life. Robyn’s work as a crisis PR strategist is fast-paced and unpredictable as she counsels ill-behaved high-profile clients in a world where problems can go viral in an instant.”

For Flack, Paquin is also taking on the role of executive producer alongside her husband and True Blood costar, Stephen Moyer. Created by Oliver Lansley and directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Peter Cattaneo (The Full Monty), the six-episode first season also stars Sophie Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda), Marc Warren (The Good Wife), Rebecca Benson (Game of Thrones), Lydia Wilson (Black Mirror), Genevieve Angelson (Good Girls Revolt), Arinzé Kene (Crazyhead), and Rufus Jones (Episodes). Bradley Whitford (The West Wing) will guest-star.

Flack premieres Feb. 14 at 10 p.m. ET on Pop TV.

