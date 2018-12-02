Jodie Whittaker responds to 'nine cries for help' in new Doctor Who teaser

The titular lead character of Doctor Who has never been slow to respond to a cry for help — and in the Dec. 9 episode, Jodie Whittaker‘s two-hearted time traveler and her companions receive nine of them, as a just-released teaser trailer reveals.

In this new adventure — titled “The Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos” — a battlefield, a conflict-scarred survivor, and a deadly reckoning await the Doctor, Ryan, Yaz and Graham on the planet of Ranskoor Av Kolos.

The episode is directed by Jamie Childs and written by showrunner Chris Chibnall. The show’s guest stars are Phyllis Logan and Mark Addy.

Watch the teaser, below.

Episode 10 teaser – The Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/8He79yVIqT — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) December 2, 2018

Related content: