Nia Nal (Nicole Maines) definitely has dreams to remember.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday’s Supergirl midseason finale, fans can finally see what one of Nia’s precognitive dreams looks like. As viewers already knows, the young CatCo reporter is destined to become the superhero Dreamer and the CW drama has been teasing her burgeoning powers since season 4 began, but this is the first time we’ve gotten to see them in action.

Honestly, it’s easy to understand exactly why Nia’s recent sleep troubles after you witness her startling vision, which features a scary appearance from season 4 big bad Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer), in the above sneak peek. In fact, her roommate sums it up pretty well.

“You sleep weird,” says her roommate when Nia bolts awake on the couch.

The other big takeaway from the clip is that Nia’s dreams aren’t super clear, which is evident from the fuzzy figures who appear within the dream in the scene. Figuring out what the premonitions means will be one of the challenges she’ll face this season, which is one of the reasons the showrunners wanted to introduce a character with her powers onto the show in the first place.

“We don’t have a pre-cog on our show and we thought those would be interesting stories to tell,” Supergirl co-showrunner Robert Rovner told EW when we interviewed him and co-showrunner Jessica Queller in August. “We were excited to have that type of superhero that could see the future but not necessarily know 100 percent how to interpret it or how it’s going to happen. We thought that would be an interesting character and an interesting skill to have on Supergirl.”

Watch the clip above.

Obviously, Nia’s powers isn’t the only thing you have to look forward to. The midseason finale will also setup where Kara’s (Melissa Benoist) head is at in the “Elseworlds” crossover and why she might turn to her cousin Clark (Tyler Hoechlin), a.k.a. Superman, for help.

“Kara is coming out of the midseason finale at a crossroads, and the journey that she’s on is kind of helped by Clark, who is returning from Argo kind of on his own journey,” Rovner told EW in October.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8 p.m on The CW.

