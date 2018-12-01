Jimmy Fallon drops to the floor over Dolly Parton's threesome joke

Want to make Jimmy Fallon blush? Get Dolly Parton to talk about threesomes with her husband and Jennifer Aniston.

The country queen was telling the Tonight Show host about how Aniston got her to record music for the soundtrack to Dumplin’ when she mentioned her husband’s infatuation with the actress.

“He was more excited that I was gonna do a movie with her than he was [about how] I got the chance to write all this music,” she said. “I think he kinda fantasizes like a threesome with us.”

Fallon was already calling for The Roots to drown out the adult talk with music, but then Parton kept going.

“But I’m serious, he does,” she said. “I think he can’t even get it out to pee much less get it up for three.”

Fallon, the man who repeatedly cracked during his comedic bits on Saturday Night Live, reacted as you might expect: he hit the floor and buried his face in his hands. Priceless.

