Chilling Adventures of Sabrina drops season 2 premiere date in new teaser

Something wicked this way comes in the year of our Dark Lord 2019.

Perhaps it’s the winter solstice or the whiff of unholy spell casting in the air, but Netflix graced subscribers with the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 2 premiere date, revealed at the end of a brand-new teaser trailer.

Nine new episodes will drop on the streaming platform April 5, 2019. It’s one episode short of the initial 10-episode season 1 order, but then again we also have the special holiday episode of Sabrina dropping in a few days on Dec. 14.

Lots of witchy delights are teased in the first footage from Part 2. It begins with a little nod to Melissa Joan Hart’s Sabrina the Teenage Witch, wherein the budding sorceress has some fun magically changing outfits in front of her mirror. Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina settles on black.

The trailer also hints at romantic entanglements between the Spellman girl and Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood) — in the midst of a shirtless mosh pit, no less. Though, she still can’t shake Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch), who may be developing feelings for Roz (Jaz Sinclair), if that scene in the school hallway is any indication. There’s also some Little Red Riding Hood-esque wolf hunting, another classic movie homage (this time to Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds), and a new look for aunt Hilda (Lucy Davis).

Now that Sabrina signed her name in the Book of the Beast, Satan is still pushing the young witch closer to the dark side.

McKenna Grace will debut as young Sabrina in the holiday special, while the season 2 cast will feature Alexis Denisof as Ms. Wardwell’s boyfriend Adam Mastersand (unaware of her possession by Madam Satan) and Jedidiah Goodacre as Dorian Grey, a nightclub owner and apparent play on the classic literary character.

As Sabrina says, “It’s a new year.” Time for more debauchery.

