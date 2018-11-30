Netflix certainly is not the only place to find good movies and TV available online, and that’s more obvious than ever with upcoming streaming services like Disney Plus on the horizon. Already, in the here and now, viewers can stream plenty of titles from different networks on the Apple TV app, as well as buy or rent them from iTunes.

Because Apple TV’s app synthesizes output from various platforms, this month users will be able to stream season 2 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as soon as it hits Amazon Prime Video, as well as season 2 episodes of Marvel’s Runaways once they begin airing on Hulu.

Meanwhile, various recent movies will also become accessible on iTunes this month. Those who haven’t yet seen Venom can now enjoy seeing Tom Hardy jump into a tank full of lobsters, while those who missed the new Halloween in theaters can now witness the return of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers for themselves.

Below, check out the full list of titles coming to Apple TV and iTunes this month.

Apple TV App: Now Streaming

12/1 The Wonder Years (Hulu) – all episodes available

12/2 Garth: Live at Notre Dame (CBS)

12/2 Nightflyers (SyFy) – Season 1 – all 10 episodes available in 1 week

12/2 Life-Size 2 (Freeform)

12/2 Berlin Station (Epix) – Season 3

12/2 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (ABC)

12/3 Unanchored (Bravo) – Season 1

12/3 Pop Up Santa Holiday Special (Freeform)

12/3 Vanderpump Rules (Bravo) – Season 7

12/3 Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC) – Season 10

12/4 Legends of the Lost with Megan Fox (Travel Channel) – Season 1

12/4 SNL Best of Christmas

12/5 The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) – Season 2

12/6 Top Chef (Bravo) – Season 16

12/6 Botched (E!) – Season 5

12/6 The Great Holiday Baking Show: Holiday Edition (ABC) – Season 4

12/7 RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular (VH1)

12/9 Counterpart (Starz) – Season 2

12/10 CMA Country Christmas special (ABC)

12/ 11 The Challenge: CT’S Getting Married (MTV, new miniseries)

12/12 Ellen’s Game of Games Holiday Special (NBC)

12/14 RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (VH1)

12/15 Canelo Alvarez vs. Rocky Fielding (DAZN) – boxing match will be available free with 1 month trial to new customers

12/17 American’s Got Talent Holiday Special (NBC)

12/ 20 Ex on the Beach (MTV, Season 2)

12/21 Marvel’s Runaways (Hulu) – Season 2

12/21 Vanity Fair (Amazon)

12/26 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)

12/30 The Orville (Fox) – Season 2

12/31 NYE Special (NBC)

iTunes Movies

12/4 Smallfoot

12/4 Colette

12/4 Pope Francis: A Man of His Word

12/4 Viking Destiny

12/4 Support the Girls

12/4 Lizzie

12/4 Letter from Masanjia

12/4 Eating You Alive

12/4 God Bless the Broken Road

12/4 Fahrenheit 11/9

12/4 Pick of the Litter

12/4 Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

12/4 Song of Back and Neck

12/4 United We Fan

12/4 1985

12/4 All Creatures Were Stirring

12/7 Piercing

12/7 Tyrel (in theaters and on iTunes)

12/7 Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes (in theaters and on iTunes)

12/7 An Acceptable Loss (in theaters and on iTunes)

12/7 Bernie the Dolphin (in theaters and on iTunes)

12/7 All the Devil’s Men (in theaters and on iTunes)

12/7 The Appearance (in theaters and on iTunes)

12/7 Swimming with Men (in theaters and on iTunes)

12/7 Back Roads (in theaters and on iTunes)

12/11 A Simple Favor

12/11 Sagreant Stubby

12/11 Night School

12/11 Venom – with Exclusive Extras

12/11 I Still See You

12/11 The Wife

12/11 Kusama – Infinity

12/11 Social Animals

12/11 White Boy Rick

12/14 A Boy. A Girl. A Dream

12/14 Beyond White Space (in theaters and on iTunes)

12/14 The Quake (in theaters and on iTunes)

12/14 Swimming with Men (in theaters and on iTunes)

12/14 Antidote (in theaters and on iTunes)

12/14 The Insufferable Groo (in theaters and on iTunes)

12/14 The House That Jack Built (in theaters and on iTunes)

12/14 Backtrace (in theaters and on iTunes)

12/18 All About Nina

12/18 Matangi / Maya / M.I.A.

12/18 Little Women (2018)

12/18 Assassination Nation

12/18 Air Strike

12/18 The Super

12/18 Memoir of War

12/18 Weightless

12/18 Out on Stage

12/21 mid90s

12/21 AXL

12/21 Between Worlds (in theaters and on iTunes)

12/25 Goosebumps 2

12/28 The Oath

12/28 Hell Fest

12/28 Halloween

12/28 American Renegades

