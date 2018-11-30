Netflix certainly is not the only place to find good movies and TV available online, and that’s more obvious than ever with upcoming streaming services like Disney Plus on the horizon. Already, in the here and now, viewers can stream plenty of titles from different networks on the Apple TV app, as well as buy or rent them from iTunes.
Because Apple TV’s app synthesizes output from various platforms, this month users will be able to stream season 2 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as soon as it hits Amazon Prime Video, as well as season 2 episodes of Marvel’s Runaways once they begin airing on Hulu.
Meanwhile, various recent movies will also become accessible on iTunes this month. Those who haven’t yet seen Venom can now enjoy seeing Tom Hardy jump into a tank full of lobsters, while those who missed the new Halloween in theaters can now witness the return of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers for themselves.
Below, check out the full list of titles coming to Apple TV and iTunes this month.
Apple TV App: Now Streaming
12/1 The Wonder Years (Hulu) – all episodes available
12/2 Garth: Live at Notre Dame (CBS)
12/2 Nightflyers (SyFy) – Season 1 – all 10 episodes available in 1 week
12/2 Life-Size 2 (Freeform)
12/2 Berlin Station (Epix) – Season 3
12/2 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (ABC)
12/3 Unanchored (Bravo) – Season 1
12/3 Pop Up Santa Holiday Special (Freeform)
12/3 Vanderpump Rules (Bravo) – Season 7
12/3 Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC) – Season 10
12/4 Legends of the Lost with Megan Fox (Travel Channel) – Season 1
12/4 SNL Best of Christmas
12/5 The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) – Season 2
12/6 Top Chef (Bravo) – Season 16
12/6 Botched (E!) – Season 5
12/6 The Great Holiday Baking Show: Holiday Edition (ABC) – Season 4
12/7 RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular (VH1)
12/9 Counterpart (Starz) – Season 2
12/10 CMA Country Christmas special (ABC)
12/ 11 The Challenge: CT’S Getting Married (MTV, new miniseries)
12/12 Ellen’s Game of Games Holiday Special (NBC)
12/14 RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (VH1)
12/15 Canelo Alvarez vs. Rocky Fielding (DAZN) – boxing match will be available free with 1 month trial to new customers
12/17 American’s Got Talent Holiday Special (NBC)
12/ 20 Ex on the Beach (MTV, Season 2)
12/21 Marvel’s Runaways (Hulu) – Season 2
12/21 Vanity Fair (Amazon)
12/26 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)
12/30 The Orville (Fox) – Season 2
12/31 NYE Special (NBC)
iTunes Movies
12/4 Smallfoot
12/4 Colette
12/4 Pope Francis: A Man of His Word
12/4 Viking Destiny
12/4 Support the Girls
12/4 Lizzie
12/4 Letter from Masanjia
12/4 Eating You Alive
12/4 God Bless the Broken Road
12/4 Fahrenheit 11/9
12/4 Pick of the Litter
12/4 Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers
12/4 Song of Back and Neck
12/4 United We Fan
12/4 1985
12/4 All Creatures Were Stirring
12/7 Piercing
12/7 Tyrel (in theaters and on iTunes)
12/7 Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes (in theaters and on iTunes)
12/7 An Acceptable Loss (in theaters and on iTunes)
12/7 Bernie the Dolphin (in theaters and on iTunes)
12/7 All the Devil’s Men (in theaters and on iTunes)
12/7 The Appearance (in theaters and on iTunes)
12/7 Swimming with Men (in theaters and on iTunes)
12/7 Back Roads (in theaters and on iTunes)
12/11 A Simple Favor
12/11 Sagreant Stubby
12/11 Night School
12/11 Venom – with Exclusive Extras
12/11 I Still See You
12/11 The Wife
12/11 Kusama – Infinity
12/11 Social Animals
12/11 White Boy Rick
12/14 A Boy. A Girl. A Dream
12/14 Beyond White Space (in theaters and on iTunes)
12/14 The Quake (in theaters and on iTunes)
12/14 Antidote (in theaters and on iTunes)
12/14 The Insufferable Groo (in theaters and on iTunes)
12/14 The House That Jack Built (in theaters and on iTunes)
12/14 Backtrace (in theaters and on iTunes)
12/18 All About Nina
12/18 Matangi / Maya / M.I.A.
12/18 Little Women (2018)
12/18 Assassination Nation
12/18 Air Strike
12/18 The Super
12/18 Memoir of War
12/18 Weightless
12/18 Out on Stage
12/21 mid90s
12/21 AXL
12/21 Between Worlds (in theaters and on iTunes)
12/25 Goosebumps 2
12/28 The Oath
12/28 Hell Fest
12/28 Halloween
12/28 American Renegades
