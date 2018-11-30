Nick Nolte joins Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian

Nick Nolte will soon cross paths with The Mandalorian.

The 77-year-old actor has joined the cast of Jon Favreau’s live-action Star Wars TV series, EW has confirmed. Set to debut on Disney’s upcoming streaming service, Disney+, The Mandalorian will star Pedro Pascal (Narcos) as the titular outlaw, who hails from the same warrior tribe as Jango and Boba Fett.

Gina Carano has also reportedly joined the cast, and although Disney and Lucasfilm are keeping Carano and Nolte’s character details under wraps, we do know that The Mandalorian picks up between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. The series follows Pascal’s “lone gunfighter” as he skirts the edges of the galaxy and avoids the law.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported Nolte’s involvement.

Production is already underway on The Mandalorian, and Favreau has been sharing a few behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram, including a set visit from Star Wars mastermind George Lucas last month. Favreau is writing and executive-producing the show.

Dave Filoni, of the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, is directing the first episode, while the show’s other helmers include Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok).

The Mandalorian marks Star Wars’ first live-action TV series, but it won’t be the last: Diego Luna is set to reprise his Rogue One role as Cassian Andor in another series debuting on Disney+.

(Additional reporting by Anthony Breznican.)

