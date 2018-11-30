Hasan Minhaj has some radical ideas to keep you protected on the internet.

With this week’s Patriot Act set to tackle “content moderation, the internet, and social media,” the Netflix series’ host is using his weekly exclusive video for EW to share his tips on how to survive the worldwide web.

Among his suggestions are creating easy passwords (maybe your first-grade teacher’s name), engaging with online trolls, and being open to good investment opportunities.

“If a NIgerian prince reaches out and says, ‘I need $10,000,’ I give it to them, it’s good karma,” deadpans MInhaj.

New episodes of Patriot Act hit Netflix on Sundays. Watch the clip above.

