Claire Foy perfectly raps 'Rapper's Delight' for Jimmy Fallon

Apparently there was “some weird rumor on the internet” suggesting that Claire Foy, Hollywood’s new Lisbeth Salander, knew all the words to the Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight.” Where did this rumor come from? Did the Crown actress perform karaoke at some secret Emmy party and word spread from there? Whatever the case, we now know it to be true.

Jimmy Fallon handed the Girl in the Spider’s Web star a mic on The Tonight Show, The Roots laid down a beat, and Foy did the rest.

She seemed caught off guard by the request and Fallon teased by saying, “you can always say no.” But the audience got riled up and Foy couldn’t say no.

This is good practice, though, for Foy’s Saturday Night Live appearance this weekend. The 34-year-old will be hosting the show opposite musical guest Anderson, and she’ll have to think on the fly.

