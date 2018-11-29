The Paladins have reached the end of the road.

EW is exclusively debuting the trailer for the eighth and final season of Voltron: Legendary Defender, which will launch on Netflix in December. Based on the short promo, there’s more at stake this season than just the world.

“This is our only chance to save all of existence,” Alura says toward the end of the trailer, which you can watch above.

When we last checked in with the Paladins, they had just saved Earth from both the Galra empire and a Voltron-esque robot operated by an Altean, which definitely came as a surprise. In season 8, the Paladins, and the entire Voltron Coalition, race against the clock to defend the universe as Honerva tries to set in motion her deadliest plan yet.

When EW spoke to showrunners and executive producers Joaquim Dos Santos and Lauren Montgomery back in August, they said fans can expect season 8 to be more personal, and to give them closure.

“It’s a definitive ending for sure,” Dos Santos told EW. “We’ve gotten pretty massive in scale with the show. Sometimes I think the trend is to then say, ‘How much bigger can we get? Where do we go from here?’ Maybe think about things becoming a bit more personal than things getting bigger and more universe-consuming.”

Below, the duo reflect on the show’s run in a statement provided to EW:

“We are incredibly proud to to bring the story of Voltron Legendary defender to a close with the eighth and final season. It has been an absolute honor to work alongside such a talented and dedicated crew these past four years over 78 episodes. Witnessing the fandom grow and evolve alongside the show has been nothing short of amazing, and saying goodbye to these characters, the amazing worlds they inhabit, and the crazy vehicles they pilot will be truly bittersweet. We can only hope that this series will be looked back on fondly in the years to come and stoke the creative flame inside all of us, the same way the original did when we first watched it.”

It seems as though Dos Santos and Montgomery’s next projects will take them back to their superhero roots. On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Dos Santos was tapped to direct a sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and that Montgomery was in negotiations to helm an all-female Spider-themed spin-off film. Before Voltron, the pair worked on Justice League Unlimited, Justice League: New Frontier, and several other DC Comics superhero projects.

Check out more stills from the final season:

The entire final season of Voltron: Legendary Defender will be available Dec. 14 on Netflix.

