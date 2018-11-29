Stephen Colbert says Trump stole his old Colbert Report bit

It would appear President Trump has dissolved into a caricature of a conservative pundit — specifically an old Stephen Colbert persona from Comedy Central’s The Colbert Report.

Colbert read Trump’s extensive interview with The Washington Post and came across something that sounded a little too familiar. “I’m doing deals, and I’m not being accommodated by the Fed,” Trump said. “They’re making a mistake because I have a gut, and my gut tells me more sometimes than anybody else’s brain can ever tell me.”

“I totally agree,” Colbert responded on The Late Show Wednesday. “That quote about trusting your gut over the brains of experts reminds me of someone I used to know: me. Because when I played a conservative pundit on my old show The Colbert Report, I talked about that on the very first episode.”

The producers then screened a clip from Colbert on “The Word,” a long-running segment that parodied The O’Reilly Factor and other conservative pundits. “That’s where the truth comes from, ladies and gentleman, the gut,” Colbert said in the resurfaced clip. “Do you know you have more nerve endings in your stomach than in your head? Look it up! Now somebody’s gonna to say, ‘I did look that up, and it’s wrong.’ Well, mister, that’s because you looked it up in a book. Next time, try looking it up in your gut.”

Present-day Colbert then exclaimed, “Trump stole my bit! Knock it off! Did you see that? What’s next? Is he going to drop the character and do a nightly monologue?”

Colbert then joked about suing the president for copyright infringement. “He is stealing my anti-intellectual property. So tonight, I am officially announcing that I am suing Donald J. Trump for stealing my old character,” the host exclaimed. “It’s official. You can’t take that back. You better lawyer up, buddy — and somebody better than Rudy Giuliani, too.”

Related content: