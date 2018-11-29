Ruth Wilson is back in toxic first trailer for Luther season 5

Luther is back with a killer reveal in the first trailer for the upcoming series.

The rumors are true: Ruth Wilson is returning to the BBC drama. In the blink and you’ll miss it final moment of the trailer, Benny (Michael Smiley) can be heard saying, “I always thought she’d be the end of you. Think she’ll be the end of us all.” Then, a bloodied Alice Morgan appears for a split second.

Wilson’s return as DCI John Luther’s (Idris Elba) psychopath soulmate comes after the actress sat out the previous installment in 2015 (and more recently exited The Affair). But Morgan’s presence still hung over the series as Luther dealt with her perceived death.

Elsewhere in the new footage, Luther continues to do creepy crimes like no other show on television, which is made even more eery by the haunting cover of Britney Spears’ “Toxic.” Luther also has a new partner (R.I.P. Justin), who wants to know if this is “normal.” Yes, yes it is.

Luther returns to BBC One next month with a premiere date on BBC America yet to be announced. Watch the video above.