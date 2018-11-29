Dun dun! Law & Order: SVU stars face off against Jimmy Fallon in VR Pictionary

In the late-night talk show circuit, Jimmy Fallon‘s artistic capabilities are considered especially heinous. In New York City, the dedicated celebrities who interpret them for Virtual Reality Pictionary are members of an elite squad known as Law & Order: SVU. This is their story.

Dun dun!

Twenty years of friendship and working together on what is the best Law & Order series of all time (fight me on this!) worked in favor of Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T, who faced off against Fallon and Macaulay Culkin in this spin on Pictionary.

Each took a turn wearing a VR headset to draw sketches in a virtual 3D space, which proved to be harder than it seemed. The dueling teams tied with one point each — not exactly impressive — but Ice-T got his co-star to quickly guess “scuba diving.” The rapper didn’t see Snakes on a Plane, though, so his turn to guess didn’t go so well.

“Nobody saw that movie,” Ice-T said in his defense. Nobody tell Samuel L. Jackson.

