Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams debuts new pink hair

Game of Thrones

November 29, 2018 at 01:07 PM EST

Maisie Williams is the latest Game of Thrones star to change her look now that the hit HBO show has wrapped.

The 21-year-old New Mutants actress debuted her new pink hair on Instagram Thursday:

Maisie WIlliams/Instagram

Also this week in GoT celebrity hair-change news, 31-year-old Kit Harington showed his clean-shaving and shorter hair look (while keeping a mustache) for his new role in the London play True West:

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

And last September, star Emilia Clarke cut short and dyed blonde her previously long brunette hair. Here she is at the Emmys with Harington:

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Game of Thrones wrapped production on its final six episodes in August and returns for its final season in April 2019.

Game of Thrones

