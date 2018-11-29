Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams debuts new pink hair

Maisie Williams is the latest Game of Thrones star to change her look now that the hit HBO show has wrapped.

The 21-year-old New Mutants actress debuted her new pink hair on Instagram Thursday:

Maisie WIlliams/Instagram

Also this week in GoT celebrity hair-change news, 31-year-old Kit Harington showed his clean-shaving and shorter hair look (while keeping a mustache) for his new role in the London play True West:

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

And last September, star Emilia Clarke cut short and dyed blonde her previously long brunette hair. Here she is at the Emmys with Harington:

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Game of Thrones wrapped production on its final six episodes in August and returns for its final season in April 2019.

