There’s a new kid detective in town. Disney Junior announced Thursday that production has begun on Mira, Royal Detective, a new animated mystery series aimed at preschoolers.

What immediately distinguishes Mira from its predecessors is the all-Indian cast. 15-year-old newcomer Leela Ladnier will voice the titular protagonist, while the rest of the cast features Freida Pinto, Hannah Simone, Kal Penn, Jameela Jamil, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Aparna Nancherla, and others.

Mira, Royal Detective takes place in the magical land of Jalpur, inspired by the cultures and customs of India (with each 22-minute episode set to feature authentic music and dance elements). Mira is a brave and resourceful commoner who gets appointed as a royal detective after she solves a mystery involving young Prince Neel (Kamran Lucas). Mira and Neel then team up to travel throughout the kingdom and help royals and commoners alike. Mira’s creative cousin Priya (newcomer Roshni Edwards) is also along for the ride, as are “comical mongoose sidekicks” Mikku (Penn) and Chikku (Utkarsh Ambudkar).

“We are eager to introduce kids and their families to the rich, diverse cultures and customs of India through Mira, a young girl who looks at things with her own unique lens to gain different perspectives and help others in her community,” Disney Junior vice president Joe D’Ambrosia said in a statement. “We hope that she will encourage our audience to actively engage with the inspiring world around them and appreciate the little details that make life extraordinary.”

“Thrilled to announce I am a cast member in an all-Indian Disney show with a smart girl as the lead!” Jamil, who voices Mira’s Auntie Pushpa, wrote in an all-caps tweet. “My inner child is screaming.”

The show is slated to debut in 2020.

THRILLED TO ANNOUNCE I AM A CASTMEMBER IN AN ALL INDIAN @Disney SHOW WITH A SMART GIRL AS THE LEAD!(My inner child is screaming) 👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾 #miraroyaldetective https://t.co/LP0fpkouVx — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 29, 2018

