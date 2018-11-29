Daredevil canceled by Netflix after three seasons

The Marvel-Netflix universe continues to contract.

The streaming giant has canceled Marvel’s Daredevil after three seasons, EW has confirmed.

“Marvel’s Daredevil will not return for a fourth season on Netflix,” the company said in a statement to EW. “We are tremendously proud of the show’s last and final season and although it’s painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note. We’re thankful to our partners at Marvel, showrunner Erik Oleson, the show’s writers, stellar crew and incredible cast including Charlie Cox as Daredevil himself, and we’re grateful to the fans who have supported the show over the years. While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel.”

The superhero drama, which starred Cox as the titular vigilante who operated as lawyer Matt Murdock by day, had kicked off Marvel TV’s streaming universe. The project led to the launches of Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher, as well as the team-up miniseries The Defenders. As of this cancellation, Jessica Jones and The Punisher are the only remaining Marvel-Netflix series to have future seasons slated to air — the streamer axed Iron Fist and Luke Cage in October.

That same month, Daredevil unveiled its third season, which saw the return of Matt’s black suit and of Vincent D’Onofrio as his archenemy Kingpin, and had been praised by critics as a return to form for the series. The saga seemed to wrap up Matt’s arc but also ended with a short teaser teeing up the next phase of new addition Agent Poindexter’s (Wilson Bethel) descent into becoming the supervillain Bullseye. “There are more stories to tell with all of these characters,” Oleson told EW in October, “but at the very end, I also didn’t want to forever damn Matt’s soul by making him a killer, even though he comes as close to that as he ever has.”

All three seasons of Daredevil, which also starred Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, are available on Netflix. Deadline Hollywood first reported the cancellation.

