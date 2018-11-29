Blade Runner animated series coming to Adult Swim

James Hibberd
November 29, 2018 at 12:00 PM EST

A Blade Runner TV series is coming to Adult Swim.

The network is set to announce Blade Runner — Black Lotus, 13 half-hour anime-style episodes produced by Sola Digital Arts (Ultraman).

Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed) and Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) will direct all the episodes of the premiere season with Shinichiro Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop) on board as a creative producer. 

Ladd Company/Warner Bros/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The storyline is being kept under wraps, but the story will take place in 2032 and will include some familiar characters from the Blade Runner universe, a dystopian future where android “Replicants” fulfill various roles. The project will be most directly inspired by producer-director Ridley Scott’s second film in the franchise, Blade Runner 2049.

“I first saw Blade Runner in 1982, at age 11. It has remained one of the defining films of my life,” said Jason DeMarco, svp/creative director of Adult Swim on-air. “To be able to explore more of this universe, with the incredible talent we have on board, is a dream come true.”

“The Blade Runner universe is an incredibly deep well for story and character with its world and mythology that audiences have been debating and talking about since inception,” executive producers Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson added. “We are excited to continue exploring that world via this anime series.”  

There’s no premiere date yet for the series.

